Roundabout, bridge construction planned in Carmel this summer

The City of Carmel has released its schedule of road work planned for the summer. Upcoming projects include:

Construction of a new roundabout at Hazel Dell Parkway and E. 106th Street was set to begin on or after May 28. Traffic traveling north and south will be maintained throughout the duration of the project, with limited access to E. 106th Street during all phases of work. This roundabout is estimated to be complete in the fall.

The Cherry Tree Road bridge over the Emily Vestal Ditch is set to be reconstructed by the Hamilton County Highway Department beginning on or after May 28.

A new sidewalk will be added between Streamside Drive and Klingensmith Boulevard. Expect a full closure of Cherry Tree Road between the end of May and the end of September.

INDOT will resurface several bridges over U.S. 31 throughout the summer. The schedule includes 111th Street from Illinois Street to Pennsylvania Parkway (May 31 to June 3); W. Carmel Drive from Illinois Street to Pennsylvania Parkway (9 p.m. Fridays to 6 a.m. Mondays between June 21 and July 8); W. Main Street from Illinois Street to Pennsylvania Parkway (9 p.m. Fridays to 6 a.m. Mondays July 12 through 22); and at W. 136th Street and Smoky Row Road (August).

Contact Carmel Engineering Administrator Joshua Kirsh at [email protected] with questions or for more information.