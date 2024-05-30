Riverview Health to celebrate launch of Azure Plastic Surgery and Med Spa in Carmel’s Clay Terrace

Riverview Health is inviting the community to attend a grand opening event June 14 to celebrate the debut of Azure Plastic Surgery and Med Spa in Carmel’s Clay Terrace.

The event is set for 4 to 7 p.m. at the facility, 14300 Clay Terrace Blvd., Suite 200A. It will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, remarks by Riverview Health leaders, live demonstrations and free samples.

Riverview Health is opening the med spa to better meet the needs of patients and the growing Hamilton County community. It will serve those who have experienced breast cancer, traumatic injuries, those looking to make a personal change and others.