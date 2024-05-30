Hamilton Southeastern hires new assistant superintendent of operations

Hamilton Southeastern Schools has a new assistant superintendent of operations following a vote during the May 8 HSE Board of Trustees meeting.

Bryan Rausch, who has served at Liberty-Perry Community Schools, will oversee operational areas within the district, effective in July.

“In this position, Rausch will provide direct strategic guidance to some of HSE’s largest departments, including transportation, food service, facilities, safety, health and technology,” according to an announcement from HSE Schools. “Additionally, Rausch will begin to identify areas for improvement and cost-savings, while developing efficiency initiatives across all sectors.”

Superintendent Patrick Mapes stated he is excited to welcome Rausch to the team.

“With his extensive background as a K-12 superintendent, he brings invaluable insights to our organization,” Mapes stated. “His ability to assess our current structures at Hamilton Southeastern and leverage his expertise will undoubtedly enhance our operations and optimize resource allocation.”

Rausch has served as superintendent of Liberty-Perry Community Schools in Selma since 2008. During his tenure at that district, Rausch implemented systems and procedures to manage changing student demographics and enrollment increases, according to the announcement.

“I am humbled and excited to join an already strong team at Hamilton Southeastern,” Rausch stated. “I look forward to becoming a member of the community and building relationships with those around me. It is my goal to build upon my past experiences in education to help grow the school district.”

Rausch has a bachelor’s degree in business education and a master’s in educational administration from Ball State University. He acquired his educational specialist license from Ball State.