Hamilton Southeastern Board Member Thomas announces reelection bid

Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of Trustees member Suzanne Thomas has announced that she is seeking reelection to the Fall Creek Township seat on the HSE board.

The announcement from “Friends of Suzanne Thomas” cited her experience as a parent, Realtor, business owner and volunteer. It also stated that she’s a “conservative with traditional values and progressive vision in education” and a Fishers resident since 2001.

“During her tenure on the board, Suzanne has demonstrated her dedication to putting students first, supporting teachers, making data-driven decisions, providing oversight and ensuring fiscal responsibility,” the announcement stated.

Thomas serves as the HSE board secretary and sits on the Building and Facilities Committee and the Hamilton Southeastern Education Foundation board, a nonprofit that supports school programs.

“I am proud of the progress we have made together over the past four years,” Thomas stated. “I am excited to continue serving the wonderful community of Hamilton Southeastern and remain committed to excellence in education for all students.”

The Fall Creek Township seat is one of three open in the upcoming Nov. 5 general election. The other two seats are Delaware Township, held by Sarah Donsbach; and Wayne Township, held by Sarah Parks-Reese.

At deadline, Donsbach and Parks-Reese had not announced whether they will seek reelection. Noblesville resident John Stewart announced his candidacy for the Wayne Township seat May 21.