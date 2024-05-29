Senior living community proposed in Westfield

Plans for a senior living community in Westfield will be presented next month to the city council for approval.

Vita Investment Holdings, LLC, a Hamilton County-based real estate company and retirement campus developer, plans to build an age restricted residential retirement village for people 55 and older on 13.35 acres at 17748 Spring Mill Rd.

Matt Skelton, partner with Church Church Hittle & Antrim representing Vita Investment Holdings, presented plans for the Vita of Westfield PUD to the Advisory Plan Commission May 8.

“This is a continuum of care,” Skelton said. “There are 164 living units, 44 garden-style cottage homes on the property, 80 assisted living units planned and 40 memory care units planned.”

Skelton said the development will be inspired by Western European architecture. The assisted living and memory care residences will be housed in a four-story building.

On-site amenities include a spa, salon, restaurants, shared laundry and community areas.

Outdoor amenities will include fire pits, courtyards with water features, pickleball courts, a dining and grill area, walking paths and a dog park.

“It’s a well-designed campus,” Skelton said.

During a public hearing on the PUD, Westfield resident Casey Hiers said he had several concerns, including proposed setbacks of 20 feet that could affect the privacy of residents, an overabundance of senior housing popping up in the area and traffic.

“It’s great that Westfield is growing, but we’re going to have more traffic. The proposed project has 164 units and will certainly need additional support along Spring Mill to compensate for the increase in traffic,” Hiers said.

Hiers was the only resident to comment during the public hearing.

Skelton said market studies conducted by Vita indicate a need for this type of housing in the area.

The APC voted to waive the requirement for a workshop meeting and forward the item to the full city council for consideration with a favorable recommendation. That item is expected to come for a vote in June.