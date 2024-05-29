Noblesville students, staff recognized at school board meeting

Several Noblesville students and staff members were recognized at the May 21 Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees meeting for their accomplishments in the 2023-24 school year. The final school board meeting of the year is at 6 p.m. June 18.

2024 Teachers of the Year

Noblesville Schools Superintendent Daniel Hile recognized the 2024 Teachers of the Year. The teachers were nominated by their principals and were selected by a committee of administrators.

The 2024 Teachers of the Year are Nicole Boyle, Cathay Wilkinson, Alex Axsom and Howard Jankowski.

For more about the 2024 Teachers of the Year, visit youarecurrent.com/2024/05/14/noblesville-schools-announces-teachers-of-the-year.

2024 Best Community for Music Education

According to Hile, Noblesville Schools was named a 2024 Best Community for Music Education winner by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation. It is the 10th consecutive year Noblesville Schools has earned the honor.

Hile said districts were selected based on music funding, the staffing of highly qualified music teachers, the commitment to standards and access to music instruction.

“We are so blessed by our performing arts programs and our music educators here at Noblesville, and I can’t wait to see all of the exciting things that are in the future,” Hile said.

Art on display

Marnie Cooke, Noblesville Schools’ executive director of marketing and communications, recognized 14 elementary school, four middle school and 11 high school student artists and their respective art educators from Noblesville Schools.

“Art is an important part of our curriculum at Noblesville Schools, and each year, we ask our art teachers to select some student artwork that showcases some of the best talent they see in their classrooms so we can show it off to the public as part of a beautification effort at our Noblesville Schools Educational Services Center,” Cooke said.

The educators chose the art they feel best showcases the talents of their art programs and it will be on display at 18025 River Rd. in Noblesville during the 2024-2025 school year.

2024 Indiana High School Journalist of the Year Finalist

Joe Akers, who teaches journalism classes at Noblesville High School, recognized several students for their accomplishments this school year, including McKenzie Vitale, who was named a 2024 Indiana High School Journalist of the Year finalist.

“(Each year), the Indiana High School Press Association conducts their Journalist of the Year contest,” Akers said. “Student journalists from around the state submit portfolios detailing their work in a variety of areas. According to legend, NHS has never had a finalist in the contest until this year.”

Vitale is an editor for the NHS daily news broadcast and one of the managing editors for the NHS student news publication, Mill Stream. She was named one of three finalists in the IHSPA competition.

Noblesville Indoor Percussion Ensemble

Cal Lennon, percussion director at NHS, recognized the NHS percussion ensemble.

“This particular ensemble has 44 students, and we rehearse three to four days after school,” Lennon said. “It’s a rigorous activity in terms of the time commitment students put into this.”

The percussion ensemble won third place at its state competition and sixth place at the national championships.

Winter Guard

Eric Thornbury, director of bands at NHS, recognized the Winter Guard for its state championship win.

This year, the team was the Indiana Open Class Color Guard champion. It went on to compete against nearly 120 groups at the World Championships, where it earned 11th place.

Robotics Team

Jeff Eastes, a Project Lead The Way teacher at Noblesville West Middle School, recognized robotics team 4606M, the Fever Dreamers, for its accomplishments in robotics this school year.

For more about the robotics team, visit noblesvilleschools.org

Survey

Noblesville Schools recently launched a short survey to gather input about academics, finances, student care and more. All Noblesville residents, including those without children in Noblesville Schools, are invited to take the approximately five-minute survey by May 31. Findings from the survey will be used to inform strategic planning for Noblesville Schools. Take the survey at nobsurvey.com.