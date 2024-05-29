Nickel Plate District Amphitheater concert series set

Free summer concerts at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater in downtown Fishers kick off June 4 and run through July 30.

According to an announcement from the City of Fishers and Fishers Parks, the concerts take place Tuesday evenings, with music generally starting around 7 p.m. at the downtown venue, 6 Municipal Dr.

An additional free concert is set for the Fourth of July, which this year falls on a Thursday.

“We are thrilled to announce our 2024 summer concert lineup, offering an exciting mix of live music that embodies the spirit of Fishers,” Fishers Parks Director Marissa Deckert stated. “This season, residents can seize the summer by enjoying free concerts and celebrating community spirit at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. With several returning favorites and new artists alike, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this summer.”

The first concert June 4 features Living Proof. The series will conclude with the two-day Blues Fest on Labor Day weekend.

The 2024 free concert lineup features:

June 4 — Living Proof, sponsored by Heritage Christian School

Additional shows planned during the summer season are:

June 28 — Spark!Fishers Friday night concert featuring Red, a tribute to Taylor Swift, starting at 8 p.m., followed by the Spark!Fishers fireworks show

Vendors will be on-site for refreshments during each concert. Audience members can bring their own chairs and blankets. For more, visit npdamp.com.