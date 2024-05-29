Lawrence Police Department recognized by federal agency

Lawrence Police Department was among the law enforcement agencies recently recognized by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana during the annual Law Enforcement Awards ceremony at the Indiana War Memorial & Museum in downtown Indianapolis.

The ceremony honored law enforcement professionals who have gone above and beyond their duties to safeguard Indiana communities in cases that concluded in 2023, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“This event is a small token of our appreciation for the time, dedication and teamwork it takes to investigate a federal case and bring the worst of the worst offenders to justice,” stated Zachary Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “The pace, complexity, and scope of the prosecutions brought in the Southern District of Indiana are a true testament to the quality of our partners in federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. It is especially meaningful to spend time during National Police Week to recognize the talents and sacrifice of those who have dedicated themselves to serving the public — often at risk to themselves. Every day, these outstanding law enforcement officers, analysts, victim specialists, prosecutors and other professionals work to make our communities safer, uphold the law and protect civil rights, and I am happy to recognize many of them with these awards.”

In addition to the Lawrence Police Department, agencies honored during the event were: