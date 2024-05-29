Launch Fishers launches podcast, video studio

Launch Fishers has finished constructing its new podcast studio, which has two separate rooms — one for audio only and another for video recording.

According to a news release, the project has been in the works for about four months. It was funded through a $28,000 grant from the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

“By working together with the Innovation Connector, Launch Fishers is offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to share their story — at no cost to them — by using its new studio,” the news release stated. “Businesses throughout Indiana — including Blackford, Boone, Delaware, Grant, Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Jay, Madison, Marion and Randolph counties — can utilize this free resource.”

The podcast room can fit up to four people and can be used for interview-style podcasting and audio recording, the news release stated. It has double acoustical wall layering for external noise suppression.

The video room can fit up to two people and can be used to create product demonstrations and other short-form videos. It includes space for backdrops.

The podcast studio is one of 16 projects selected through the 2023 pilot of the IEDC’s Community Collaboration Fund. The fund awarded $500,000 to projects statewide, with a focus on underrepresented Hoosiers and underserved markets, according to the IEDC website.

The Launch Fishers project’s goal was to improve storytelling in rural Indiana. Launch Fishers, 12175 Visionary Way, is a Fishers coworking space. For more, visit launchfishers.com.

IEDC is a state agency that focuses on economic development and job growth. For more about IEDC, visit iedc.in.gov.