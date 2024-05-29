24-hour indoor pickleball courts to open in Fishers

Pickleball enthusiasts in Fishers will be able to play anytime — literally — after a new business opens this fall at the former Marsh Supermarket at the corner of 116th Street and Brooks School Road.

24/7 DINK Pickleball will invest about $6 million to build its new indoor pickleball facility, which will offer 20 courts for casual matches and competitive games year-round, 24 hours a day, according to an announcement from the company.

Plans for the 60,000-square-foot facility were approved by the Fishers City Council during its March 20 meeting.

Users can sign up for a court through an app, according to the announcement. The app includes a feature to arrange matches with players of similar skill levels. There are no membership fees and pricing varies depending on the time of day.

“We are thrilled to introduce our cutting-edge pickleball facility, where technology meets the passion for the game,” stated John Hurley, CEO at 24/7 DINK. “Our goal is to create a vibrant community hub that offers an unparalleled experience for players of all levels. We are redefining the way pickleball is enjoyed and can’t wait to welcome current and future pickleball enthusiasts to our new facility when we open later this year.”

Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It has gained popularity across the United States. According to the announcement, Hurley worked with the City of Fishers Economic Development team to plan the project.

“The City of Fishers is proud to support John with this exciting business venture, which is another testament to the power of community-driven innovation,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness stated. “24/7 DINK exemplifies the spirit of entrepreneurship that drives our community forward and embraces technology in a whole new way.”

For more, visit 247dink.com.