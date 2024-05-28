Snapshot: Zionsville Community High School names Top 20 seniors

Zionsville Community High School recently recognized the Top 20 students of the Class of 2024. The students were honored earlier this month during a luncheon provided by the Boone County Kiwanis and Rotary clubs. The ZCHS Class of 2024 Top 20 students are, front, from left, Marissa Roundtree, Sophia Larsen, Ava Jalaie, Audriana Varner, Lillian Berman, Madeline Wilson, Maria Simmons, Madison Schmidt and Rebecca Rockwell and back, from left, Julian Gray, Nicolas Haydar, Walker Mattice, Jonathan Liang, Sunay Konnur, William Cramer, Jack Petrocelli, Naitik Rambhia, Oscar Moosbrugger and Noah Almeida, Cooper Siegler. The Top 20 students from Western Boone High School and Lebanon High School were also in attendance. (Photo courtesy of Zionsville Community Schools)