Night & Day diversions – May 28, 2024

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” runs through July 7 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Anthony Smith will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 31 and June 1 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Live at the Center

The Live at the Center will feature Nate Wolfe at 7:30 p.m. May 29 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $10 or register for the free livestream. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘You Can’t Take It With You’

Main Street Productions presents “You Can’t Take it With You” May 30 to June 9 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.