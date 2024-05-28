Grand Junction Plaza a hot ticket for summer

The City of Westfield and Westfield Welcome have announced the summer lineup at Grand Junction Plaza, 225 S. Union St. in Westfield.

The season includes the following events:

Westfield Farmers Market, presented by Duke Energy

The farmers market returns May 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. and runs each Thursday through Sept. 26, excluding July 4, and includes meat and produce farmers, unique artisan vendors and food trucks.

Creek Stomps

Beginning June 6, Creek Stomps takes place each Thursday of summer at 10 a.m. Participants will explore the Grassy Branch Creek within Grand Junction Plaza, and can splash around and beat the heat while learning about watersheds, invasive species and creek wildlife. Tickets are $5 and must be reserved in advance, with a 20-person max per stomp. Tickets are available at westfieldwelcome.ticketleap.com.

Jams at the Junction, presented by Estridge Homes

This six-part concert series returns June 7. All concerts begin at 7 p.m., and the event will also feature food trucks and kids activities. Parking is available near the Westfield Washington Public Library and Westfield Intermediate School for all six concerts, and free shuttle service is provided. This year’s series includes Stella Luna and the Satellites June 7; Groovesmash June 28; Jai Baker July 26; Karma Aug. 9; The Indigos on Aug. 16; and No Fences (a Garth Brooks tribute band) Aug. 23.

Kids Summer Series

On Tuesdays in June and July beginning June 11, families can bring their children for music, activities, face painting and kid-friendly fun runs. The Kids Summer Series is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Movies in the Plaza, presented by Community First Bank

Movies begin at 7:30 p.m. June 14, July 12, July 19, Aug. 30 and Sept. 6, and visitors can bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy dinner and a movie on the Great Lawn. Movies will be announced on Westfield Welcome’s Facebook and Instagram accounts and in a future edition of the City of Westfield e-newsletter in advance of each night. Public parking is available in the parking lot at the southwest corner of Poplar Street and Park Street, and in designated on-street spots along Union Street and Mill Street.

“There’s certainly something for everyone with our events,” Mayor Scott Willis stated. “With summer bringing warmer weather and longer days to be outside, we hope residents can take advantage of what the city has to offer.”

For more, visit WestfieldWelcome.com.