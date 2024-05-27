New athletic director hired at Hamilton Southeastern High School

Drew Tower has been hired as the new Hamilton Southeastern High School athletic director, replacing Greg Habegger, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Habegger has served as athletic director alongside Jim Self for the past 19 years, according to an announcement from Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

In his new role, which starts in July, Tower will be responsible for organizing and administering athletic programming at HSE High School. He also will lead the selection and evaluation of coaches, oversee the organization and scheduling of athletic events and manage the procurement of supplies, uniforms and equipment.

“With Mr. Tower’s proven leadership and dedication to sportsmanship, we are confident in his ability to elevate our athletic programs and inspire our student-athletes to achieve their fullest potential,” Superintendent Pat Mapes stated.

Tower has served as athletic director of Brownsburg Community School Corp. since 2018. In that position, Tower oversaw 24 teams with more than 1,200 student-athletes.

“I am excited to join the Royals and help continue the tradition of success,” Tower stated. “I have a passion for developing people and helping teams maximize their potential.”

Tower has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Taylor University and a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from Ball State University.