Fans to celebrate ‘Iconic Moments in Indy’ at the 68th AES 500 Festival Parade

The 68th annual AES 500 Festival Parade takes place at noon May 25, the day before the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

This year’s parade, themed “Iconic Moments in Indy,” will celebrate the city’s many amazing moments and is expected to draw more than 200,000 spectators lining the streets of downtown Indianapolis.

Parade festivities begin at 11:45 a.m. with the actual parade starting at noon, led by the Purdue All-American Marching Band. Notable attendees include Grand Marshal Tamika Catchings and all 33 drivers competing in the Indianapolis 500. Fifteen marching bands from across the nation and the 500 Festival Princesses will also be part of the parade.

For more or to purchase a ticket, visit 500festival.com/parade.