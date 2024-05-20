Fort Ben Farmers Market offers free space for nonprofits

The Fort Ben Farmers Market opens for the season June 6, with vendors from throughout central Indiana offering fresh produce, baked goods, flowers, handcrafted items and more.

According to an announcement from the City of Lawrence, the market also offers a limited number of free spaces for nonprofit organizations to provide information about their services.

“All we ask is that you provide a craft or activity for children on the dates you attend the market, along with your own table, tent and chair,” the announcement stated.

Individual nonprofits can select up to four dates during the season. The market is scheduled for every Thursday afternoon June 6 through Oct. 3.

To apply for a free spot, visit bit.ly/4brvd7l. For questions about the program, contact Jami Weirich at [email protected].

The annual Fort Ben Farmers Market takes place at the Fort Ben Cultural Campus, 8920 Otis Ave. Besides vendors, the market offers free live music and food trucks.

For more details about the outdoor market, visit visitlawrenceindiana.com/events/fbfarmermarket.