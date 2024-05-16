Westfield Lions begin renovation project

Members of the Westfield Lions Club have begun an extensive remodel of their clubhouse at 1101 E. 169th Street.

The plans will add a kitchen to the facility and increase the size of meeting space.

The renovation project will allow the Lions to resume renting out their clubhouse to members of the community, according to the organization. Since the late 1950s, the Lions have leased space for parties, family reunions, baby and bridal showers, church services and other events. Rentals ceased when the previous clubhouse on Jersey Street was torn down for a redevelopment project.

With the new renovations underway, Lions Club members said the facility is expected to be open and ready for the community before fall 2024.

Included in the renovation project is a larger meeting room, a full kitchen, a conference room, handicap-accessible bathrooms, and storage for the Club’s poker tournament and fish fry equipment and supplies.

Once the renovation work is complete, the Westfield Lions will host an open house. Club members said they have worked closely with the state of Indiana and the City of Westfield to make sure the new facility meets all the proper codes and standards.

Mayor Scott Willis joined club members for a ceremonial groundbreaking April 18. Willis also gave members a review of his first 100 days in office.

The Westfield Lions Club was formed in 1930. For more, visit westfieldlions.org.