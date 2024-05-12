Westfield seniors receive scholarship dollars

Two Westfield High School seniors have been awarded $1,000 each from the Westfield Youth Sports Inc. inaugural Tucker Swain Memorial Scholarship program.

The WYSI scholarship committee selected Cara Snedeker and Preston Tamm as this year’s recipients. Snedeker will attend Butler University in the fall while Tamm plans to attend Manhattan College. Both recipients are former participants of WYSI.

The scholarship honors the memory of Tucker Swain and supports the academic pursuits of its recipients. Tucker, a vibrant third-grade student at Oak Trace Elementary School, died in 2023 at age 9 after he was struck by a car. The scholarship represents the lasting mark he left on the community with his kindness, intelligence, humor and creativity. Tucker was actively involved in WYSI sports, including baseball, basketball and football.

“We received an exceptional pool of applications, with dozens of talented and deserving candidates vying for the award. The enthusiasm and dedication these students display embody the spirit of Tucker’s legacy,” stated Molly Wright, WYSI executive director.

The Tucker Swain Memorial Baseball Tournament, which took place the last week of April in Westfield, raised funds for scholarships.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Swain family for entrusting us with the privilege of administering this scholarship,” Wright stated. “As an annual tradition, we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to perpetuate Tucker’s legacy through continued collaboration with the Swain family and the celebration of outstanding student achievements.”

For more about WYSI, visit westfieldyouthsports.org/wysi.