Fishers farmers market opens for the season

The Fishers farmers market, operated by Fishers Parks, opened for the season May 4 and will take place from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Sept. 28 at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Dr.

According to an announcement from the City of Fishers, the farmers market is ranked sixth in the state by the American Farmland Trust: Farmers Market Coalition. It also is one of the few dog-friendly markets in central Indiana.

“On any visit you can find an array of local goods made, grown, baked and harvested by farmers and producers,” the announcement stated. “Each market morning kicks off with yoga or fitness operated by a local studio, offered to visitors for free.”

Starting at 10 a.m. each market day, visitors can listen to tunes from local musicians while browsing tents with more than 70 vendors, plus a group of weekly Biz Kidz vendors — young entrepreneurs. Applications are still open for international food vendors — a new offering this year.

Families with young kids can stop at the Fishers Parks tent directly in front of the NPD AMP stage for hands-on, interactive kids activities that change each week.

The farmers markets have weekly special events. According to the announcement, the planned events are:

May 11: Hope for Happiness Day + blood drive

July 7: Blood drive

July 13: Accessibility & Inclusion Day

July 20: Biz Kidz Festival

July 27: Day of Service

August 10: National Farmers Market Week Celebration

August 17: Health & Wellness Day

September 7: Safety Day

September 14: Blood drive

September 21: Club Day

September 28: Closing day

For more about specialty days at the market, a list of vendors and map, visit FishersParks.com/FarmersMarket.