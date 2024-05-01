Lawrence/Geist community events – May 2024

Lawrence Chamber’s Water Cooler Wednesday — The May Water Cooler Wednesdays event, formally called Coffee with Colleagues, is set for 7:45 a.m. May 8 at Heartland Film, 8950 Otis Ave. The monthly coffee meetup is designed to bring members together for networking opportunities. Members are encouraged to bring co-workers or a guest. Everyone will have an opportunity to introduce themselves.

Chamber Chew on This — Omar Habayeb, director of skills and pathways programs at TechPoint will be the guest speaker for the monthly Chew on This luncheon, set for 11:30 a.m. May 21 at The Garrison, 6002 N. Post Rd. For more and to register, visit greaterlawrencechamber.org.

Poets Laureate of Lawrence meeting — Poets Laureate of Lawrence will meet at 7 p.m. May 28 at the Arts For Lawrence Theater at the Fort, second floor. Featured poet Norbert Krapf will read from two recent books, “Homecomings: A writer’s Memoir,” which covers 50-plus plus years of writing and publishing, and “Songs for All Souls,” a collection of short, meditative spiritual poems.

Shred-it day set — There will be a Lawrence Community Shred-It and Electronic Recycling Day 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at Belzer Middle School, 7555 E 56th St. This event is hosted by the City of Lawrence Police Department. A $5 donation per shredding box is requested, and there will be a fee for all TV & computer monitors.

Government meetings — The following meetings are scheduled in Lawrence during the month of May:

Lawrence Common Council: 6:30 p.m. May 6 and 15, Lawrence Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St.

Parks Board: 5:30 p.m. May 8, Lawrence Government Center

Board of Public Works: 5 p.m. May 9 and 23, Lawrence Government Center

Police Merit Commission: 6 p.m. May 13, Lawrence Government Center

Utility Service Board: 5:30 p.m. May 14 and 28, Lawrence Government Center

Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township Board of Trustees: 5:30 p.m May 20, Lawrence Education and Community Center, 6501 Sunnyside Rd.

Board of Zoning Appeals: 6 p.m. May 21, Lawrence Government Center

Redevelopment Commission: 4:30 p.m. May 23, Lawrence Government Center

Arts for Lawrence — Arts for Lawrence several performance events scheduled in May, including Tim Mack as Elvis with the David Fontana Band, set for 7:30 p.m. May 3 at the Theater at the Fort, 8920 Otis Ave.; “Shrek the Musical Jr.” presented by the Nature School of Central Indiana, set for 7 p.m. May 9 and 11 at the Theater at the Fort; and “Epic 2024” by the Alexander Coleman Dance Company, starting at 6 p.m. May 18 at the Theater at the Fort. For more, visit artsforlawrence.org.