Carmel Tri Kappa bourbon raffle to fund scholarships
A flight of four Weller bourbon bottles is the grand prize in the Carmel Tri Kappa Bourbon Raffle. (Photo courtesy of Carmel Tri Kappa)

Carmel Tri Kappa President Nanette Foster is optimistic the rare bourbon craze will turn into a major fundraising success.

This year, winners of the fourth annual Carmel Tri Kappa Bourbon Raffle will receive a grand prize of a flight of Weller bottles, Special Reserve, Antique 107, Full Proof and 12 Year.

“On top of that, we have some hard to find rare and allocated bourbons,” Foster said.

The other seven winners will receive bourbon bottle prizes. Ticket sales were scheduled to begin April 15 and end May 2. The sales are cut off at 300 and the winners will be drawn May 3.

The bourbon raffle, the nonprofit’s main fundraiser, raised $15,000 in 2023 but Foster said she hopes all 300 tickets will sell out this year.

“The funds help support scholarships for high school seniors,” said Foster, a Westfield resident. “It aids in donating to local community not-for-profit organizations. It supports our middle school and high school backpack programs that are directly assisting our local families in need.”

Foster said all the money raised through the raffle is donated. There are no administrative costs.

“Last year from our bourbon sales, we gave three high school seniors first-year scholarships for college,” Foster said. “All the money stays with Hamilton County.”

Since 1901, Tri Kappa members have donated millions of dollars to projects in Indiana, Foster said.

“The main goal of the Carmel Tri Kappa Chapter is to conduct special projects locally to support each of our three goals — charity, culture and education,” Foster said.

The other bourbons include Larceny Barrel Proof, Colonel E. H. Taylor Small Batch, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof, Elijah Craig Single Barrel Private Label, Russell’s Reserve Private Barrel Selection, Eagle Rare 1.75L, Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye and Mash Bill One Signed by Distiller.

For tickets, contact [email protected].


