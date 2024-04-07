Noblesville School Board approves course additions, future school year calendars

The Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees met March 19 at the Educational Services Center, 18025 River Rd., where several items, including school calendars and new school policies, were approved.

The meeting began with Julie Thacker, executive director of student services, recognizing Sandy Burnette, the director of nursing for Noblesville Schools, who was named the Indiana School Nurse Administrator of the Year by the Indiana Association of School Nurses.

“Sandy’s dedication and excellence to school health services is truly inspiring,” Thacker said. “She makes sure that all of our clinics are supported and often covers shifts herself.”

Several Noblesville students were recognized for their achievements. Quinn Conrad was recognized as a National Merit Scholar Finalist, and several students from the Noblesville High School band, jazz band, orchestra and piano programs were acknowledged for their success throughout the school year.

The board also approved calendars for the 2024-25, 2025-26 and 2026-27 school years.

In the first item of business, the board unanimously approved a resolution for the school district to use a more comprehensive expanded background check for employment, according to board president Christi Crosser.

The resolution brings the district into compliance with a new state law.

“The new law prohibits school corporations from employing or contracting with specified individuals without additional review and approval by the school board,” Crosser said.

The board also unanimously approved a list of course additions to provide additional academic opportunities for students in Noblesville Schools. Course additions include sports and entertainment marketing, technical skills development and principles of fashion and textiles, among others.

Noblesville West Middle School Principal Ryan Haughey said the high school is “modernizing course selections by switching traditional courses to career and technical education courses.”

“These pathways are all aligned to provide a more comprehensive career and technical education experience that can lead to work-based learning,” Haughey said.

The board also unanimously adopted a list of new school policies, first presented at the Feb. 20 meeting, including community use of school facilities and animals on school property, among others.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 16.