Current Publishing
You are at:»»Carmel Democrat aims to bring entrepreneurial skills to Congress
Carmel Democrat aims to bring entrepreneurial skills to Congress
Ryan Pfenninger

Carmel Democrat aims to bring entrepreneurial skills to Congress

0
By on Indiana, Carmel Community, Fishers Community, Noblesville Community, Westfield Community

Carmel Democrat Ryan Pfenninger wants to bring his entrepreneurial spirit to Congress. He filed Feb. 9 to run in Indiana’s 5th District and will face Deborah A. Pickett in the May 7 primary.

Pfenninger has launched multiple tech companies, most recently co-founding tech startup Overfuel Inc., a digital platform for auto dealers.

“In the tech world, when something is broken, we don’t sit around and point fingers. We jump in, find the bugs and fix them,” he stated. “We have to solve problems to be successful. That’s why I’m running. Politics is broken, but no one in Washington wants to find common ground, figure out real solutions and deliver them back here to Indiana.”

A graduate of North Central High School, Pfenninger founded and sold his first business while a student at Indiana University. Before starting Overfuel, he worked as chief technology officer for Validity, an email marketing and data software company.

Among his campaign priorities are policies that promote economic prosperity and job growth, reduction of the national debt and freedom to live without governmental interference.

“I want my daughter to grow up in a country where her reproductive rights are safeguarded and all Americans are protected from discrimination,” he stated.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face one of 11 candidates vying for the seat on the Republican side. That includes incumbent Victoria Spartz, who decided to run for reelection this month after previously stating she would not run again.

Learn more about Pfenninger’s campaign at RyanForIndiana.com.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

judge gavel and handcuffs 1461290420nqCFishers investment advisor gets 4 years for embezzlement CIN 0402 GOV AtLargeMeet the Hamilton County Council at-large GOP candidates Matthew PeifferPeiffer’s campaign for Congress aims to highlight day-to-day issues  CIC COM 0326 Chin CCPL 1Comedic memoir author Chin to visit Carmel library March 30 MassillamanyHamilton County Republicans focusing on voter engagement CIC COM 0402 HTF2Planning expert: Many college grads can’t afford to return home to Hamilton County
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact