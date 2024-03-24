Fishers Police Corps offers $1,500 scholarship

Fishers Police Corps recently announced that it has opened applications for its annual Jen Grillo Memorial Scholarship, a $1,500 scholarship awarded to City of Fishers’ senior high school students with an interest in pursuing a criminal justice career.

The deadline for applications is March 29.

Eligible students include those who attend Fishers High School, Hamilton Southeastern High School or who are home schooled or attend a high school elsewhere but are Fishers residents.

Officer James Alvis helped create the scholarship about 15 years ago.

“It’s been a long time, but I think the scholarship was my idea during one of the organization’s roundtable discussions,” Alvis stated. “It started out as a $500 scholarship and now it’s grown to $1,500.”

The scholarship memorializes a previous treasurer for the Corps, Jen Grillo, who volunteered throughout Fishers, including with the TherAplay Foundation, a nonprofit based in Carmel that provides physical, occupational and speech therapy for people with special needs.

Grillo was killed in a car accident 15 years ago.

“Jen was a really great person and amazing to work with,” Alvis stated. “Really, the scholarship is about honoring her by helping out local kids with college costs. We know $1,500 isn’t a lot, but it helps a Fishers student get a leg up on the costs of school.”

To apply, students must have a minimum GPA of 2.5, be accepted to an accredited college or university, seek to attend school full-time and possess school leadership, community commitment and a desire to contribute to society.

Applications are available online at fisherspolicecorps.org/scholarship.htm. For more, contact Alvis at at [email protected].