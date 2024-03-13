Snapshot: New Carmel Police Department chief officially sworn in

The City of Carmel held a swearing-in ceremony for new Carmel Police Department Chief Drake Sterling March 12 at The Tarkington Theater. In addition to welcoming CPD’s new leader, Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam presented newly retired CPD Chief Jim Barlow with the Range Line Pioneer award to thank him for his dedication to serving the city. (Photos by Adam Seif)

