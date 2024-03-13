Snapshot: New Carmel Police Department chief officially sworn in

The City of Carmel held a swearing-in ceremony for new Carmel Police Department Chief Drake Sterling March 12 at The Tarkington Theater. In addition to welcoming CPD’s new leader, Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam presented newly retired CPD Chief Jim Barlow with the Range Line Pioneer award to thank him for his dedication to serving the city. (Photos by Adam Seif)
Snapshot: New Carmel Police Department chief officially sworn in0
Share.
Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact