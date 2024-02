Candidate filings set for primary election

The deadline for candidates to file for the May 7 primary election was noon Feb. 9. The following candidates will appear on the ballot in Zionsville (ballots vary by districts).

U.S. Senator

Republican

Jim Banks

John Rust

Democrat

Marc Carmichael

Valerie McCary

U.S. Rep. 4th District

Republican

Jim Baird

Charles Bookwalter

Trent A. Lester

Christopher John Lucas

John P. Piper

Democrat

Rimpi K. Girn

Derrick Holder

Governor

Republican

Mike Braun

Brad Chambers

Suzanne Crouch

Eric Doden

Curtis Hill

Jamie Reitenour

Democrat

Jennifer McCormick

Tamie Dixon-Tatum

State Senate, District 7

Republican

Brian Buchanan

Joseph Bookwalter

State Rep. District 25

Republican

Becky Cash

Democrat

Tiffany Stoner

Boone County Auditor

Republican

Debbie M. Morton-Crum

Harold “Huck” Lewis

Boone County Coroner

Republican

Justin R. Sparks

Boone County Recorder

Republican

Deborah S. Ottinger

Kathryn “Katie” Jasionowski

Boone County Treasurer

Republican

Nicole K. “Nikki” Baldwin

Boone County Commissioners District 2

Republican

Donald D. “Donnie” Lawson

Corey Kutz

Boone County Commissioners District 3

Republican

Scott Pell

Jeff Wolfe

Barry Dircks

Boone County Council At-Large (vote for three)

Republican

Shari A. Richey

Dan L. Lamar

Michael Jasionowski

Brian Kirschbaum

Kenneth E. Hedge

Dustin C. Plunkett

Scott Mitchell

William D. Arnold

Michael (Mike) Broach

Timothy (Tim) Cramer

Judge of the Boone Circuit Court, 20th Judicial Circuit

Republican