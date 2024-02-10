Carmel girls races to 38th straight girls swimming state title

The Carmel High School girls swimming team captured its 38th consecutive IHSAA girls swimming state championship Feb. 10 at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI. The 38 straight state titles is a national record for all sports.

CHS won with 433 points, more than 200 points ahead of second-place Penn’s 212 total. Fishers finished third with 202 points, follow by Zionsville with 170. Hamilton Southeastern placed sixth with 127 points.

The Greyhounds won eight events with three individual double winners.

Junior Lynsey Bowen won the 200 and 500 freestyle events. Sophomore Molly Sweeney was victorious in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. Junior Alex Shackell captured the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. The Greyhounds also won the 200-yard medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.

