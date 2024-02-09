Current Publishing
Emcee Jeff Worrell, at back, with Josh Freedman of Pedego Bikes and John Cashin, raffle winner of a Pedego electric bike, at a previous Taste of Carmel event. (Photo by Jolene Broad Photography)

‘Dazzling’ Taste of Carmel fundraiser to benefit Carmel Education Foundation

The 20th annual Taste of Carmel fundraiser benefiting the Carmel Education Foundation will feature more than 40 local food and beverage merchants and an evening of entertainment March 8 at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel.

“It is always a sell-out event, and this year’s theme, ‘Starry Night,’ will be dazzling with a nod to the upcoming eclipse,” CEF Executive Director Jennifer Penix said.

Carmel City Councilor Jeff Worrell and OneZone President/CEO Jack Russel is the emcee.

“The event is high energy, with a focus on celebrating the impact the Carmel Education Foundation has in all 15 Carmel Clay Schools throughout the evening,” Penix said. “Entertainment includes a photo station at the main event and a 360 Photo Booth at the Last Taste party. Last Taste is a dance party following the main event and features DJ Fred Lockstar.”

Vendors include Feinstein’s, Grindstone on the Monon, J’adore, Upland Brewing Co., 80 Acres Farms and Eddie Merlot’s, among many others. They will offer unlimited tastings.

Attendees can buy raffle tickets for $40 each or three for $80 for the chance to win a custom solar eclipse-inspired necklace by Indy Facets, two Pedego electric bikes, and a VIP Taste of Carmel 2025 package for 10 people. A silent auction will feature trip packages and local experiences.

The event is from 7 to 9 p.m. with a general admission entry ticket price of $100. Add-on tickets for the last-taste after-party from 9 to 11 p.m. are $50.

Reserved tables and first-taste VIP party packages are limited.

Discounted tickets are available to Carmel Clay Schools staff with an active district email address for $45 general admission and $20 for the after-party add-on.

Volunteers for two-hour shifts enjoy the remainder of the event for free. Applicants must be 21 years old and attend the required training at 7 p.m. March 7.

For tickets or volunteer registration, visit tasteofcarmelindiana.com.


