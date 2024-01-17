Report: First responders treated Colts owner for suspected overdose at Carmel home last month

Current Publishing
Carmel first responders were called to the Carmel home of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on Dec. 8, 2023, for a suspected overdose, according to Carmel Police Department records.

A police report states that when officers arrived at Irsay’s home at 4:30 a.m., he was unresponsive in his bed and cold to the touch, struggling to breathe. It states Irsay had been moved to the bed after someone discovered him on a bathroom floor. His skin had a “bluish tint,” and a sternum rub failed to wake him, the report states.

The report states that police administered Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of an overdose. Paramedics soon arrived and transported Irsay to the hospital.

Officers received a list of medications Irsay had been taking but were unable to determine if he had ingested them prior to the incident. They classified the incident as an “overdose.”

Irsay hasn’t made many public appearances in recent weeks, although he attended the Dec. 16, 2023, game at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts said Jan. 9 he has been diagnosed with a “severe respiratory illness.”

The Colts released a statement Jan. 17 in response to a request for comment on the report of an overdose.

“Mr. Irsay continues to recover from his respiratory illness,” it reads. “We will have no further comment on his personal health, and we continue to ask that Jim and his family’s privacy be respected.”


