Fishers ranks as second-safest city
City of Fishers officials cite law enforcement and public engagement for its national recognition as a safe community. (Photo courtesy of the City of Fishers)

Fishers ranks as second-safest city

Fishers has been named the second-safest city in America for 2024 by MoneyGeek in its annual analysis of U.S. cities with populations of 100,000 or more.

According to an announcement from the City of Fishers, MoneyGeek analyzed crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and calculated each city’s cost of crime, ranking cities based on the cost of crime per capita.

Fishers has a crime cost per capita of $296, making it one of two Midwest cities in the top eight. The other Midwest city is Naperville, Ill., which is in the eighth spot.

The announcement states that earlier in 2023, Fishers was ranked No. 4 on the list of America’s Safest Suburbs of 2023 from SmartAsset, with a violent crime rate lower than 84 percent of other suburbs in the study.

“This recognition demonstrates our commitment to strive for the highest standards of quality of life and safety in our community,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness stated. “As a regional leader in law enforcement, Fishers Police takes protecting and serving to the next level through their collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, community engagement initiatives and use of smart technology. I’m incredibly proud of the work they have done for our community, from their role in developing the Indiana Gun Crimes Task Force to the work of our school resource officers in mentoring and keeping our kids safe.”

Fishers Police Department Chief of Police Ed Gebhart said Fishers is at the top of this list because of the proactive work of law enforcement officers and help from residents.

“This continued success wouldn’t be possible without the support we receive from our community,” he said. “We will continue to hold true to our policing values of protecting and serving our city, securing the future of our children and supporting our officers to continue to achieve the highest standards.”

The safest city on the list is Thousand Oaks, Calif., and Carmel came in at No. 10. The full list of 15 cities can be viewed at moneygeek.com/living/safest-cities.


