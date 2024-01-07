Noblesville High School goalkeeper earns slew of accolades

Noblesville High School senior goalkeeper Cole Thompson has racked up a slew of individual soccer honors over the last few months, but nothing quite tops winning the Class 3A state title again.

“The biggest thing for me was winning a state title,” Thompson said. “Winning a third in a row was awesome. Winning Mr. Soccer and being an All-American is something that I never thought would happen to me and now that it happened to me, it’s incredible. It’s an amazing feeling knowing that.”

The Millers shut out Cathedral 2-0 Oct. 28, 2023, to win the state championship at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.

Indiana Soccer Coaches Association named him Player of the Year, also known as Indiana Mr. Soccer, following the season.

Following the state title, Millers coach Ken Dollaske said Thompson proved he was the Player of the Year with his performance in the title game.

The United Soccer Coaches Association named Thompson an All-American in early December.

He was named one of the top 20 players nationally by ScoreBookLive.com in December.

“I appreciate what has been given to me and every award that I’ve gotten,” he said. “I just want to win more awards and get better as I go on.”

The 6-foot-1 Thompson allowed only12 goals during his senior season and had 10 shutouts. Thompson, 17, said this was his best high school season.

“My first year on varsity as a junior was pretty good,” he said. “In winning a state title, I thought I played pretty well. Between the end of that season and the start of the past season in August, I feel like I got better, and it translated into my play this fall. My shot-stopping has always been one of my biggest strengths, but I think what got better is my ability to come off crosses and come up higher in the field and pick up any through-balls, help out the back line and take some pressure off them as well.”

Thompson was named the Class 3A Mental Attitude Award winner after the state title game. He was named an Academic All-State honoree and has a grade-point average of 3.94. He also is a participant in school supply and food drives.

Thompson has not taken any official college visits and doesn’t want to name any colleges he is considering at this time.

“I’ve had a few coaches come to watch me, but I haven’t narrowed anything yet,” said Thompson, who plans to play at the NCAA Division I level. “Most of the schools I’m looking at are around here. I’m trying to stay close to home.”

Thompson has been playing goalkeeper since fourth grade. He is in his third year playing for the Indiana Fire Academy 2005-06 National team. The team participated in a national tournament in Orlando following the high school season.