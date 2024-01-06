Fishers in brief — January 9, 2023

Waterfowl workshop/training registration open — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has scheduled a workshop for those who want to become qualified as Waterfowl Control Operators and conduct Canada goose management activities for hire during the 2024 season. The training is set for noon Jan. 24 in building 701 at Fort Harrison State Park. Those who have attended the workshop in the past may opt to test out. Employees of WCO contractors are welcome to attend as well, but only those individuals physically conducting waterfowl trapping, transporting, relocating, and/or euthanizing for hire are required to attend. The workshop is free, but registration is required. Contact Jessica Merkling at (260) 244-6805 or [email protected] by Jan. 19 to register.

Fishers Arts Council annual meeting — The Fishers Arts Council will host its annual meeting from 7-8 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Fishers Parks Maker Lab 4 at the Hub & Spoke building, 8100 E. 106th St., Suite 150. The public is welcome to attend this meeting which will review the Fishers Arts Council budget for 2024, elect new officers to join the board and vote on executive committee positions. Those who wish to attend should notify Fishers Arts Council executive director Les Reinhardt by sending an email to [email protected] by Jan. 10.

OneZone Eggs & Issues set — OneZone Chamber’s first installment of Eggs & Issues, a monthly morning program dedicated to exploring advocacy topics, is set for 8 a.m. Jan. 12 at The Bridgewater Club, 3535 E. 161st St., Carmel. The January Eggs & Issues will provide an opportunity for business leaders to hear directly from members of the Hamilton County delegation about their priorities, and receive updates from the statehouse. For more, visit onezonechamber.com.

Pre-K Prom scheduled for Feb. 3 — Parents can get dressed up with their little one ages 3 to 6, and “Be Our Guest” at this themed dance hosted by Fishers Parks. The annual Pre-K Prom is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Fishers Parks headquarters, 8100 E. 106th St. In addition to dancing and music, participants can visit with characters and take part in games, crafts, photo ops and more while enjoying refreshments and getting a keepsake photo taken. Cost is $25 per person. All attendees — children and parents or guardians — must be registered. Children 2 and younger are free. To register, visit playfishers.com/602/Pre-K-Prom.

Century Club picks fourth-quarter recipient — Fishers Century Club recently announced that Youth Mentoring Initiative was selected as the winning charity for December. The club is still tallying total funds raised from in-person and online contributions, but the donation is expected to exceed $3,000. The donation will support YMI’s services in schools within Hamilton Southeastern School District.

City of Fishers seeks communications intern — The City of Fishers is hiring a college intern majoring in Communications, Public Relations, Journalism, Marketing and related fields for the PR and Community Engagement Department. To learn more and apply, visit bit.ly/3RtISCF.

Christmas tree recycling offered — The City of Fishers annual, free tree recycling program returns this year at the following parks through February 1: Brooks School Park (11780 Brooks School Rd.), Cumberland Park (10580 Cumberland Rd.) and Holland Park (1 Park Drive). When dropping off trees for recycling, look for the fenced drop-off area within the parking lot. All decorations must be removed from the tree. Artificial trees are not accepted.

Heart Hike 2024 set — The Heart Hike at Ritchey Woods is planned for 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 10, just before Valentine’s Day. Participants can look for images on the nature preserve’s trails that show heart shapes in nature, and then stick around after to warm up by a campfire. This Fishers Parks event is free and no registration is required.

Employer-sponsored childcare grants available — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has expressed its support for the governor and Family and Social Services Administration’s recently announced grants for employer-sponsored childcare. Awardees can use the funds to support employees’ childcare needs in a variety of ways, including sponsoring dependent-care assistance plans, providing on-site or near-site childcare or offering childcare tuition benefits. For more, visit in.gov/fssa/carefinder/employer-sponsored-child-care-fund.

SNAP participants get extra milk discount — In an effort to increase accessibility to healthier food and beverage options, Meijer is now offering Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants special discounts on select milk products. Thanks to a grant awarded by Auburn University’s Hunger Solutions Institute, SNAP shoppers can find a healthier option in the dairy section. The initiative “Add Milk” will feature 20 percent off any brand or size of 1 percent and fat-free milk.

Adopt-a-Fire-Hydrant program — Fishers residents can help keep their neighbors safe by “adopting” a fire hydrant through the City of Fishers’ volunteer program. During winter, snow can bury fire hydrants, making it difficult for firefighters to access them during an emergency. Those who sign up for the program agree to clear snow and ice in a 3-foot diameter around their adopted hydrants. During warmer months, volunteers clear weeds, grass and debris. For more, visit bit.ly/3T31Dz2.

Fishers Arts and Culture Grants — Grants up to $7,500 will be awarded to projects taking place within the Fishers city boundaries in 2024. Projects can be exhibits, events, programs, displays or other artistic or cultural expressions, and should relate to two or more of the Fishers Arts & Culture Commission’s core values: inclusive, authentic, engaging, collaborative, innovative and educational. For more, visit fishersin.viewpointcloud.com/categories/1090/record-types/1006588.

AgriPark closed for the season — The Fishers AgriPark is closed for the winter season, with daily operation suspended until May. Compost drop-offs are still accepted from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Geist Waterfront Park hours — Geist Waterfront Park is open daily from dawn to dusk for playground fun, kayaking, walking trails and more. Swimming is prohibited during the off-season. Swimming access will resume Memorial Day weekend of 2024. No SmartPass or parking pass is required during the off-season.