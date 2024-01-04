Fishers Arts Council seeks art for two exhibits

The Fishers Arts Council is seeking submissions for two upcoming exhibits: “Embracing Black Culture” in February, and “Disability Awareness” in March.

The February exhibit coincides with Black History Month. The deadline to submit artwork for that exhibit is Jan. 19, and the exhibit will open Feb. 5, according to an announcement from the FAC. A public reception for Embracing Black Culture is set for Feb. 9.

“This exhibit will feature the work of Fall Creek Junior High visual arts students alongside Fishers and surrounding area Black and brown artists,” the announcement stated. “This exhibit highlights Black culture, activism, historical and famous figures, and celebrates local artists. All mediums that are able to be hung on our gallery system are welcome.”

Artists interested in applying can visit fishersartscouncil.org/submit-your-work. Artists may submit more than four images by filling out the form a second time.

During the month of March, Fishers Arts Council, the Fishers Advisory Committee on Disability and Ignite Studio at Hamilton East Public Library will display artwork created by artists who live with developmental or intellectual disabilities.

The annual exhibit coincides with Disability Awareness Month, which is recognized in a variety of ways in Fishers. For more activities related to Disability Awareness Month, visit fishers.in.us/999/March-Disability-Awareness.

Artists interested in participating in the March exhibit must submit a request by 3 p.m. Jan. 26 to [email protected] indicating their desire to participate or fill out the online form at fishersartscouncil.org/submit-your-work.

The artwork will be featured at Fishers Arts Council’s Hub Gallery at the Collaboration Hub and Ignite Studio.

The Hub Gallery at 11810 Technology Dr. is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, excluding holidays. Exhibits can be viewed on Fridays by appointment by contacting FAC at [email protected] or call or text 317-537-1670.