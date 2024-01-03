Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Man charged in Fishers gas station robbery
Man charged in Fishers gas station robbery
Michael Schupay

Man charged in Fishers gas station robbery

0
By on Fishers Community

A 34-year-old Indianapolis man faces felony charges of robbery and theft following an early morning robbery Jan. 3 at the Circle K gas station at 9611 Allisonville Rd. 

Michael Schupay was booked into Hamilton County Jail after police used surveillance cameras to track him to the Horseshoe Casino in Shelbyville. 

According to a news release from the Fishers Police Department, officers responded to the report of a robbery at 5:55 a.m. Jan. 3. 

“The accused threatened to shoot the employee if he was not given the money and implied he had a weapon in his waistband,” the news release stated. “The accused stole an undisclosed amount of money. The employee was able to call 911 after the accused fled the scene.”

The gas station employee was not harmed.

According to FPD, surveillance video allowed officers to identify the suspect’s vehicle, and street license-plate reader cameras helped locate the vehicle at the Horseshoe Casino. 

“With the assistance of the Indiana Gaming Commission and Shelbyville Police Department, the accused was taken into custody and detained until Fishers Police detectives arrived to continue the investigation,” the news release stated. “Upon interviewing Schupay, he admitted to the robbery. A search of Schupay’s vehicle located U.S. currency consistent with that stolen from the Circle K and items of clothing consistent with that worn by the accused during the robbery.”

According to the Hamilton County Jail website, Schupay was booked at 10:19 a.m. on Jan. 3. He was in custody at deadline for this report, and a bail amount had not yet been determined. 

 


More Headlines

CiN 0109 COM Event center financingNoblesville City Council approves TIF district consolidation, lease rental bonds for events center CIF COM DistrictSouthUpdate 010924 1District South development in Fishers ready to break ground CIF COM 2024preview 2A Look Ahead: 2024 to mark completion of big projects in Fishers CiN 0102 COVER Looking Ahead 1Looking Ahead: Construction projects, new council members, adult education program coming in 2024 CiW 1114 COM Election Story 1A Look Ahead: Westfield rings in New Year with dramatic change cityhallCarmel in brief — January 2, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact