Carmel announces 2024 road construction projects

The City of Carmel has announced its 2024 road construction schedule. Project dates and timelines are estimates and subject to change.

Spring

3rd Avenue SW – Work continues on an 18-month project that began in August 2023 to improve the road between 2nd St. SE and City Center Drive. The project includes improved stormwater collection, pedestrian connectivity, road reconstruction and a roundabout at W. Walnut Street.

W. Main Street – W. Main Street will close on or after Jan. 15 between Old Meridian and Guilford Drive for utility work. The project is expected to be completed in March.

College Avenue – Set to start construction in spring 2024, College Avenue will be transformed into a boulevard between 96th and 106th streets. New roundabouts will be built on College Avenue at Pennsylvania Parkway and Parkwood Crossing. Construction is expected to last 18 months.

Veterans Way transmission lines – Transmission and communication lines along Veterans Way will be pulled into the previously buried conduit. Work is ongoing and expected to be complete in May.

Veterans Way – Veterans Way is set to be extended from City Center Drive to W. Walnut Street. Work is set to begin on or after April 10.

Summer

E. 126th Street bridge over Cool Creek – The Hamilton County Highway Department is reconstructing the bridge and adding sidewalks to the south side of 126th Street between Royce Court and Brookshire Parkway. A full closure of E. 126th Street is expected in the summer.

Cherry Tree Road bridge over Emily Vestal Ditch – The Hamilton County Highway Department will reconstruct the bridge and add a sidewalk connection between Streamside Drive and Klingensmith Boulevard. A full closure of Cherry Tree Road is expected in the summer.

Monon Boulevard — Ongoing work on Monon Boulevard south of W. Walnut Street to the City Center Drive tunnel will continue.

116th Street and AAA Way roundabout – A 90-day partial closure is expected, with east-west connectivity maintained throughout the project. Work is set to begin on or after Aug. 15.

Fall

Hazel Dell Parkway and E. 106th St. roundabout – A partial 90-day closure is expected, with north-south connectivity maintained throughout the project.

Projects anticipated for 2025

116th Street and Hoover Road roundabout (60 days)

Carmel Drive and AAA Way roundabout (90 days)

N. College Avenue and 96th Street roundabout (90 days)

Westfield Boulevard and 106th Street roundabout (90 days)


