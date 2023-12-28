Noblesville Schools approves adult education program agreement

The Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees unanimously approved an agreement with Washington Township Schools to establish an adult education program at its Dec. 19 meeting. It also approved a financial literacy resource for benefit-eligible employees.

According to the agreement, the adult education program will help adults in the school community refresh and improve academic skills to get a job, enroll in career training, prepare for the High School Equivalency Test or improve English language proficiency.

“The goal of this program initially truly was centered around trying to further support our adults in this community with their English language literacy and (they) are still trying to learn English,” Noblesville Schools Superintendent Daniel Hile said. “And really, there was a lot of focus on our employees, specifically. We’re having more employees work with us that this is a need.”

The program is funded by a Washington Township Schools Adult Education program grant, provided through the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. There is no fee for participating individuals or the district.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees Vice President Christi Crosser said. “I’m happy to see it, for sure.”

The program begins in August 2024.

On another matter, the board voted 4-1 to approve an agreement with Your Money Line, a financial wellness company that provides financial planning assistance for benefit-eligible employees. Board member Laura Alerding voted against the agreement.

Noblesville Schools will have a three-year contract with Your Money Line. Hile said the contract only locks the district into a set price and doesn’t prevent the district from ending the service early. The total for services over three years is $136,107, according to the business order form.

“This group is able to provide at a very low-per-employee cost, access to individuals who can help them better understand their benefits, better understand financial literacy and also give them advice,” Hile said.

Alerding wanted to table the topic to explore more options.

“It’s $136,000 for a three-year contract and there are other ways to get financial planning information,” Alerding said.