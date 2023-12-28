Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Carmel Redevelopment Commission OKs $400K metal sculpture for Main Street roundabout 
Carmel Redevelopment Commission OKs $400K metal sculpture for Main Street roundabout 
A $400,000 metal sculpture by Casto Solano is planned to be installed in the roundabout at Main Street and Lexington Boulevard. (Rendering courtesy of the Carmel Redevelopment Commission)

Carmel Redevelopment Commission OKs $400K metal sculpture for Main Street roundabout 

0
By on Carmel Community

A 25-foot tall steel sculpture is planned for the center of the roundabout on Main Street at Lexington Boulevard.

 The Carmel Redevelopment Commission unanimously voted Dec. 20 to allow CRC staff to negotiate a contract with Casto Solano, an artist based in Spain.

The $400,000 sculpture, set to be placed near the east end of Carmel High School, features steel wires shaped into the head and neck of a student looking to the sky, hair blowing in the breeze.

Solano’s sculptures have been installed in multiple U.S. cities and several European nations.

“You’ve seen us work with our local artists to develop really great art but also go across the world to get world renowned artists, as well,” CRC Director Henry Mestetsky said at the meeting.

The city worked with CODAworx, a Wisconsin-based firm that connects artists with organizations seeking to commission work, to find and select the yet-to-be-named sculpture. Installation is expected in mid-2024.

CODAworx also assisted the city in selecting “Taking Flight,” a book-themed sculpture planned in a Main Street roundabout on the west end of CHS.

The sculpture and its placement is set to be discussed and reviewed by the Carmel Public Art Advisory Committee.


More Headlines

CIC COM 1226 CC Charticle 2 1Outgoing Carmel city councilors reflect on accomplishments, what’s next 396732212 728273629339601 15115030417946527 nCarmel community events – Janurary 2023 cityhallCarmel in brief — December 26, 2023 Jim CriderCarmel mayor-elect announces chief of staff appointment  CIZ 1226 COM WingzSculpture1 1Zionsville resident’s sculpture displayed at trailhead CIW 1226 COVER Option1End of an era: Westfield’s first and only mayor reflects on his 16 years in office
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact