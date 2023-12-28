Carmel Redevelopment Commission OKs $400K metal sculpture for Main Street roundabout 

A 25-foot tall steel sculpture is planned for the center of the roundabout on Main Street at Lexington Boulevard.

The Carmel Redevelopment Commission unanimously voted Dec. 20 to allow CRC staff to negotiate a contract with Casto Solano, an artist based in Spain.

The $400,000 sculpture, set to be placed near the east end of Carmel High School, features steel wires shaped into the head and neck of a student looking to the sky, hair blowing in the breeze.

Solano’s sculptures have been installed in multiple U.S. cities and several European nations.

“You’ve seen us work with our local artists to develop really great art but also go across the world to get world renowned artists, as well,” CRC Director Henry Mestetsky said at the meeting.

The city worked with CODAworx, a Wisconsin-based firm that connects artists with organizations seeking to commission work, to find and select the yet-to-be-named sculpture. Installation is expected in mid-2024.

CODAworx also assisted the city in selecting “Taking Flight,” a book-themed sculpture planned in a Main Street roundabout on the west end of CHS.

The sculpture and its placement is set to be discussed and reviewed by the Carmel Public Art Advisory Committee.