The Westfield Library Foundation wall at the library pays tribute to donors.

Westfield Washington Public Library to receive matching grant

To encourage year-end giving, a local benefactor pledged a $10,000 matching grant to the Westfield Library Foundation. Until the last day of the year, every donation made to the Foundation will be matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling the impact of each contribution.

“This matching grant is a golden opportunity for community members to make their support go even further,” Westfield Library Foundation Director Erin Downey stated. “Plus, it allows us to amplify the impact of every dollar contributed, ensuring our new library building will open in May with everything it needs to serve as a vital resource for education and enrichment.”

Contributions to the Westfield Library Foundation are tax-deductible and directly contribute to enhancing library programs and expanding resources. The Foundation plays a pivotal role in sustaining the Westfield Washington Public Library as a community center for education and cultural engagement, according to Downey.

The library will be closed Dec. 30 and 31 and Jan. 1, 2024. To participate in the matching grant opportunity, visit ow.ly/h2mo50QkPin or contact Downey at [email protected] or (317) 896-9397, ext. 119.


