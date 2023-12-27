Snapshot: Jingle and Mingle event benefits ALI programs

Current Publishing
The Assistance League of Indianapolis hosted its Jingle and Mingle holiday luncheon and style show Dec. 7 at Ritz Charles in Carmel. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit’s community initiatives, including Operation School Bell, ALI Bears and ALI Friends. Learn more at alindy.org. (Photos courtesy of Kathy Wylam)


