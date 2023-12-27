Snapshot: Center for the Performing Arts honors retiring mayor

Current Publishing
From right, Jeffrey McDermott, president and CEO of the Center for the Performing Arts, presents Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard with a commemorative print of the Palladium during a reception held Dec. 12 to thank Brainard, who is retiring from office at the end of the year, for his vision and support for the arts. (Photo courtesy of The Center for the Performing Arts)


