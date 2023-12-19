Nordstrom Rack to open in Hamilton Town Center

A new Nordstrom Rack is coming to Noblesville in fall 2024, Nordstrom, Inc. announced Dec. 14. The store will be in Hamilton Town Center.

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom Inc and is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom, according to the company.

“Hamilton Town Center is pleased to welcome Nordstrom Rack to our bustling outdoor shopping destination,” General Manager of Hamilton Town Center Megan Earnest stated. “We remain committed to providing the Indianapolis community with a stand-out shopping experience featuring the best selection of name-brand retailers, and the addition of Nordstrom Rack further solidifies our dedication to our shoppers.”

With the new location, Nordstrom will expand its footprint and economic impact in Indiana, the retailer stated. The company currently has a Nordstrom store at The Fashion Mall at Keystone in Indianapolis; a Nordstrom Rack store at the Rivers Edge Shopping Center in Indianapolis; and a Nordstrom Rack in Schererville.

“We look forward to being a part of the Noblesville community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices,” stated Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack Stores. “We’re excited to grow our footprint in the region and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience.”

The company, founded as a shoe store in 1901, has more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations. It also has Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack apps and websites.