Westfield students ring in the season with song

The annual Westfield High School Performing Arts Festival Dec. 8 and 9 featured approximately 120 band and choir students. Fine arts teacher Andrew Muth conducted the WHS concert band, symphonic band, wind symphony and percussion ensemble. The band was joined by singers from New Waves Choir, Signature Sound Choir and Limited Edition Choir.

The Westfield Middle School Varsity, Jazz, Symphonic Bands and Wind Ensemble played a concert Dec. 7 under the direction of band directors Sarah Rivers and James Howard, who called himself “Blanta” for the evening. WHS Senior Charlie Epstein, who has been interning in WMS band classes conducted one song for the Jazz Band and shared his trumpet solo skills with the audience.

Approximately 50 third- and fourth-grade students from Carey Ridge Elementary School who are members of the extracurricular choir gathered in Emerald Pine neighborhood for the 25th year of Caroling and Cocoa, conducted by music teacher Kim Stalter. When WHS seniors share their favorite memories at the senior breakfast at Carey Ridge every spring, this event is always mentioned among their favorite school memories.

Students from Oak Trace Elementary School Treble Choir opened the show for Westfield in Lights Dec. 2 and just five days prior sang the national anthem at the Pacers game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Music teacher Jennifer Paul is directing 82 third and fourth graders in the extra-curricular Treble Choir this year.