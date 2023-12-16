Carmel volunteers aim to fix simple property issues for neighbors facing tough times

As a Carmel city councilor, Jeff Worrell often hears from residents concerned about nearby property in disrepair becoming a lasting eyesore or worse.

The City of Carmel’s code enforcement team handles some of the bigger violations, but often the process moves slowly. Some of the cases can take years to resolve, Worrell said.

“It just drags on and on and on,” he said. “I kept hearing, ‘I know you’re trying to give them a second chance. I know you’re trying to work with them. But, my gosh, I have to live next to this.’ And I get it.”

So, Worrell began putting together a team of volunteers willing to offer their time and tools to address some of the property issues that don’t necessarily require a professional. The team tackled its first project in October, with volunteers bringing yard equipment to clean up the exterior of a property – with the homeowner’s permission – that had generated complaints.

The team spent one afternoon onsite, primarily removing overgrown vegetation.

“There was no money involved. Someone brought a chainsaw, someone brought a wheelbarrow, my wife brought our clippers,” Worrell said. “It just seemed to work.”

Brent Liggett, operations manager in the City of Carmel’s Building Safety & Code Enforcement office, said many of the property complaints his department receives aren’t code violations and therefore can’t be addressed by local government. Often, a neighbor facing a difficult time just needs help completing everyday chores.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time it’s someone who doesn’t have family or loved ones nearby, or they are ashamed and just need help and don’t know where to start,” said Liggett, who volunteered as a member of the public, not in his official capacity, to help Worrell at the first cleanup event.

Often, code enforcement officials will work to connect the homeowner to nonprofits or other groups – such as Worrell’s – that can help, Liggett said.

Worrell said he is looking for the volunteer group’s next project. To be considered, the property owners must be facing extenuating circumstances, such as a death in the family, serious illness or job loss.

The team won’t consider work that may be dangerous, such as pool cleanup and repair or second-story maintenance.

Anyone interested in volunteering or suggesting a property for the group to address may reach out to Worrell at 317-471-9836 or [email protected].