Snapshot: Oak tree planted to remember mayor’s environmental legacy

The Carmel Green Initiative celebrated the environmental legacy of Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard with planting of a bur oak tree at Carmel City Hall south of the gazebo. The group held a dedication ceremony Dec. 13, where CGI President and co-founder Leslie Webb, right, thanked Brainard for his efforts to promote climate-friendly initiatives in Carmel and beyond during his 28 years in office. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)