Hamilton Southeastern board gives update on superintendent search

A new Hamilton Southeastern Schools superintendent is expected to be hired by the end of January or early February.

HSE Board of Trustees President Dawn Lang made that announcement during the board’s Dec. 13 meeting. She said there have been 10 applicants for the position, and the board plans to conduct interviews with five of those applicants.

“We will have two rounds of interviews — both interview rounds will take place in January,” Lang said. “If timelines go as planned, we look forward to making an offer by the end of January. Once an offer is accepted, we will post a notice of public hearing on the proposed contract and post the contract on the school website 10 days prior to the hearing.”

Lang said the public hearing would likely be mid-to-late February, and the new superintendent would start work no later than July 1.

Former HSE Superintendent Yvonne Stokes resigned in September after serving in the position a little more than two years. Matt Kegley, who had been the district’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, was appointed interim superintendent at that time.

During the Dec. 13 board meeting, Lang detailed the board’s process for finding a new superintendent, which included a community focus group in late November, led by a consulting firm the board hired.

“A group of 30 community members participated in the forum representing parents, business professionals, teachers, school administrators and community leaders,” she said. “Community participants were selected by individual board members, the mayors of Fishers and Noblesville, and the president of the Hamilton Southeastern Education Association.”

In addition, she said, each HSE board member selected up to three representatives, but board members did not participate in the session.

“Participants sat at tables of five for breakout discussions where they reviewed and discussed the Indiana content standards for school leaders at the district level and the skills that the board identified as priority for HSE superintendent candidates,” Lang said. “Following these breakout discussions, each group was asked to provide feedback by ranking the standards according to their collective priorities, and to provide explanations, comments or additional concerns for each of the targeted skills.”

The results of the focus group were presented to the board during an executive session, she said, and board members used those results as a guide when reviewing applications for the position.

“The results of the community forum will be posted along with the names of the participants and available to the public after interviews with candidates have been concluded,” Lang said. “This is to preserve the integrity of the search process.”