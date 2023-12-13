Westfield City Council votes on property management

The Westfield City Council met Dec. 11 and voted to take over management of certain city-owned properties in downtown Westfield; passed the 2024 fee schedule ordinance; and discussed and voted on other business.

What happened? The council voted unanimously to approve a resolution to dissolve an agreement made in 2010 with the Downtown Westfield Neighborhood Association, as it was called at that time. Then, after much discussion, it approved a resolution by a vote of 4-3, with council members Scott Frei, Jake Gilbert and Cindy Spoljaric voting no, to amend a commercial lease agreement with the currently named Downtown Westfield Association.

What it means? The Downtown Westfield Association agreed to the dissolution of the 2010 agreement, which has not been followed by either the city council or the Downtown Westfield Association for years. Two of the properties involved no longer exist. The new agreement allows the Downtown Westfield Association to manage properties until the new administration can arrange to take over the management of those properties. Mayor-elect Scott Willis said a person will be in place in January to manage the properties.

What happened? The council voted unanimously to approve the 2024 fee schedule ordinance as it was originally presented to the council Nov. 27.

What it means? The ordinance sets fees for community development and public works, as well as for the police, fire and parks departments.

What happened? The council voted unanimously to approve a resolution to create a fund for special distribution of local income tax returned from the state. They then voted on an ordinance to authorize the clerk-treasurer to distribute those funds to fire and public safety entities.

What it means? Normally, ordinances are presented and voted on in separate meetings; however, the council suspended the rules to vote on the ordinance so that the clerk-treasurer can distribute funds as needed.

What happened? During public comment, longtime Westfield resident Judy Shuck tearfully thanked the council for its service. During council comment, District 5 Councilmember/President Mike Johns commended the council for their efforts over the past two years and listed out some of the actions they have undertaken, saying, “I think we are going to leave the city in better shape than we found it.”

What’s next? The final city council meeting of 2023, and the final meeting for the current council, will be held Dec. 27 at Town Hall at 130 Penn St.