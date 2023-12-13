The Pint Room on Carmel’s Main Street closes after nearly a decade in operation

Current Publishing
The Pint Room on Main Street in Carmel has closed. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

The Pint Room in Carmel’s Arts & Design District has closed.

The restaurant at 110 W. Main St. in Sophia Square shuttered for “financial reasons,” according to Alexandra Miller, senior director of strategic communications and public relations for Keystone, which owns the mixed-use building.

Miller said Keystone is seeking a new tenant for the space, which will become available Jan. 1, 2024.

The Pint Room, known for its selection of burgers and beer, opened its Carmel restaurant in 2014. It continues to operate restaurants in Ohio and Colorado.


