Commanday named Carmel Symphony Orchestra director

David Commanday was appointed Dec. 12 as music director of the Carmel Symphony Orchestra.

Commanday had served as guest conductor for three CSO shows this season. Janna Hymes resigned her position to concentrate on her new role with theSedona (Ariz.) Symphony.

“The musicians of the CSO fell in love with Maestro Commanday at their first rehearsal, and the results of this positive engagement have resonated at our Palladium performances,” CSO Executive Director Anne Marie Chastain said. “Audiences are responding, and we can’t wait to see how the Carmel Symphony Orchestra evolves under Maestro’s Commanday’s leadership.”

Commanday’s term begins immediately, and the initial appointment will continue through the 2024-25 season.

“This will give us enough lead time to plan an entire season,” Commanday said. “There are going to be a few changes in the schedule repertoire for this season. We’ll start diving into planning for next season.”

Commandy serves as artistic director/conductor of the Heartland Festival Orchestra, an innovative ensemble now celebrating its 15th season, as well as director of orchestral activities and Instructor of cello at Eastern Illinois University.

This story will be updated.