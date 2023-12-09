Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Holiday in the Arts District 

Snapshot: Holiday in the Arts District 

0
By on Carmel Community

Santa and other special guests visited with attendees at Holiday in the Arts District, held Dec. 2 in the parking lot of the Indiana Design Center. (Photos by Adam Seif)


More Headlines

Ice Ribbon at Grand Junction Plaza to extend hours for winter break Giving Machine simplifies local, global donations through holiday season Snapshot: Santa, Grinch visit Clay Terrace  Carmel unveils plans for Flower District Carmel High School Holiday Spectacular set Playing with a Purpose: Holiday Pickleball Festival combines fun, fundraising
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact