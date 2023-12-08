Ice Ribbon at Grand Junction Plaza to extend hours for winter break

Only one week remains until Westfield Washington Schools will be off for winter break, and the Ice Ribbon at Grand Junction Plaza is expanding its hours to keep the kids busy. In addition to three skating sessions on Thursdays and Fridays at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and four skating sessions on Saturdays at 12 p.m. 2 p.m. 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., the Ice Ribbon will offer skate times at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Dec. 19 and 20 and 26 and 27.

Not only that, here are a few more events happening around Westfield in the next week:

Westfield Performing Arts Holiday Festival — The annual holiday music concert featuring the Westfield High School Concert Band, Symphonic Band, Wind Symphony, Percussion Ensemble, New Waves Choir, Signature Sound Choir and Limited Edition Choir begins at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 with a second performance at 2 p.m. Dec. 9 in the WHS Auditorium at 18250 N. Union St. Seating is reserved but limited tickets are still available at westfield.band/concerts.

Santa comes to the Cabin — Santa will be arriving at Barker Cabin even sooner than anticipated. He will be at the cabin at 136 Penn St. from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 as well as from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 16 as originally scheduled. The Westfield Washington Historical Society and Museum will have the cabin decorated to welcome him so that guests can stop by for photos in front of the fireplace.

Something Splendid Sip & Shop and Holiday Girls’ Night Out — Each customer can enjoy a complimentary mimosa while they shop from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 9 at 217 Mill St. Later in the week, Link x Lou and CP Aesthetics + Skinbar will be at Something Splendid for a Holiday GNO from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 14 for more shopping, sipping and giveaways at the end of the evening.

Wine Mall Holiday Open House — Like Sky Mall, Westfield Wine Vault at 100 N. Union St. offers guests the opportunity to shop holiday gifts during a flight – an exclusive wine flight, that is. Time slots are available by reservation from 5 until 8 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13 at westfieldwinevault.com.

WEF Bourbon and Bling — The Westfield Education Foundation presents the annual Bourbon and Bling fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 13 at Moyer Fine Jewelers. Event tickets are $100 and are limited to the first 150 buyers. Raffle tickets are also available starting at $100, and winners do not have to be present. To purchase tickets or learn more, go to wwswef.org/wefbourbonandbling.

White Elephant SINGO — Urban Vines, at 303 E. 161st St., has planned a special White Elephant version of SINGO at 7 p.m. Dec. 13. Guests don’t even have to bring a gift, and, as always, SINGO is free and requires no actual singing.